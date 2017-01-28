Water In Rear Floorboard Behind Drivers Seat

Glamma said: I seem to have a leak in my 2014 mustang convertible. I am getting water behind the drivers seat after it rains. If I park my car nose down- no water... but once I drive it or car is on flat surface the water starts to leak from somewhere and accumulate in the rear corner of floor closest to backseat and the "hump" only in the corner.. I popped the rear seats up and they are dry as a bone. has anyone out there had this problem or can u point me in the direction I need to go to figure this out? Any help would be greatly appreciated Click to expand...

I seem to have a similar problem with my 2014 convertible. It began in the summer of 2016. Initially, I heard water sloshing around behind me. I didn't know where the water was or where it was coming from. In time, the rear seat floorboard became saturated, first the driver's side and then the passenger side. I considered the possibility that I had an opening under the car that was allowing water to enter when going through puddles. I went to a body shop and they ruled that out. They referred me to a convertible top specialist. In July, the top specialist told me that the point where the top meets the side body panels, behind the rear seat side windows, isn't a completely tight fit and that water enters these cars there during heavy rains. He demonstrated this by pouring water in this area while holding his hand against the side of the top. The water enters a well on each side of the car and is supposed to drain out through drain holes that are there for that purpose. During his demonstration, the water didn't drain out onto the ground but stayed in the car. They removed the rear seat and all of the rear passenger area trim pieces to get access to those wells. Once they cleared the drain holes, gallons of water drained out onto the ground under the car on each side. The problem returned in November so I took it to a local Ford dealer, believing that these cars had a serious design flaw. He charged me $165.00 to diagnose the problem and, within minutes, determined that drain holes under the front cowl were clogged. According to the service writer, the water was accumulating in that area, overflowing, traveling under the car somehow, and building up in the rear seat area. Miraculously, it did this most of the time without getting the carpeting wet. He charged me about $400.00, including the diagnostic fee, to clear out the front drains. After about a month or so, my area was hit with heavy rains again and the water is once again sloshing around behind me. I have another appointment with the convertible top specialist to tear the back seat area up again and clean out the drain holes. He indicated that this isn't a rare problem with convertibles that are parked outside. Leaves and other debris enter these wells along with the water. Coincidentally, the Ford dealer stated that, if I have water entering the car in this manner, I have serious and expensive body panel issues that won't be covered under warranty. He seemed to feel that the convertible top specialist didn't know what he was talking about. I'm inclined to think that he was already setting the stage for another major repair bill, this time much higher than the $400.00 that didn't solve the problem anyway. The first visit to the convertible top specialist set me back $250.00. I'm sure I'll be paying that again this week when he fixes it again. Including the $400.00 to Ford, I'll be out a total of $900.00 and I still won't have a permanent solution. I guess this is one of those better ideas that Ford used to talk about in their ads.