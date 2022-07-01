Engine Water pump rotation on 1984 5.0 lx

S

Sdar

New Member
Jul 1, 2022
1
0
1
44
San diego
Hi. I apologize if it was asked here before.
I'm trying to figure out the correct water pump for my brother in law 1984 mustang 5.0 lx.
I called the dealer with my Vin and was told the E5ZZ8501A. On rockauto this number crosses to both standard and reverse rotation pump. Fan blade look reversed compared to a 1967 dodge with v belt I have sitting around. And the original pump looks like it's revered rotation. So everything indicates to reverse rotation.
Did the car originally came both standard and reverse rotation?
This car is a convertible with air conditioning. Does that have anything to do with it?
I'm attaching a photo of the original water pump.
Thanks in advance for all your input.
 

Attachments

  • 20220701_090140.jpg
    20220701_090140.jpg
    552.5 KB · Views: 3

