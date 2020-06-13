Water pump?

So, on the wifey's 2013 3.7 the temp gauge goes up. She comes home and I look it over and it is down about a gallon of coolant. Fill it up and put some dye in the system and take it for a drive. Looks like it is either leaking from a weep hole in the pump or from the pump gasket? It has the check valve in the degas line. This is the 2nd pump. First one went out with about 40k miles, has 130k on it now. Otherwise runs fine. Just put on a new belt and tensioner.