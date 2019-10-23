Water sloshing behind/inside dashboard - Carpets wet - Cowl drains are clean

Hey guys, I have been trying to tackle this issue. Everything I've seen on the internet says it's an easy cowl drain fix. I managed to take out all debris and clean the drain plugs.

However, whenever there is a heavy rain and the sun comes out the next day, there is condensation all on the inside of my windshield, the carpets are soaked, and it sounds like there's water behind the dash.

I assume I will need a new cabin air filter, but I don't know what else to do to prevent the water from getting inside, and to even get the water that is currently inside, out of the car.

Any help or direction would be much appreciated, thank y'all!
 

I had the plugged cowl drains so I know the sloshing sound well. There has to be something still keeping the water from getting to the drains. Try using something to reach deeper into the drains to clean them out. If you have a compressor try a blast of air. Good luck!
 
