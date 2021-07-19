markinms
1990 5.0L engine.
I'm installing custom gauges from Speedhut and the sending units for both the water temp and oil pressure come as 1/8" NTP. This is too small for what I have and will require an adapter to work.
Does anyone know the size of the oil pressure sending unit and the water temperature sending unit that's installed on the thermostat housing?
Thanks for any help!
Mark
