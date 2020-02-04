Wd40 white lithium in gas tank

So I dumbly put wd40 white lithium grease in my gas tank. I dissolved the grease with mineral spirits and paint thinner. I pumped all the dissolved grease out and most of the gas/mineral spirit mixture. I'm having detonation issues. I was a ke to start my car earlier while the lithium grease was still in the line. Any ideas on how I should go about this? Should I pump all the fluid out if my gas tank put new gas in and try to turn over?
 

