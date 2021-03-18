We got a 88!

Hello everyone, my wife and I did a thing and bought a 88 GT! I am a disabled vet that cannot work so this will hopefully fill my time and keep me from going too crazy! Lol. The car is in really good condition considering it’s age. I’m not entirely sure on the mileage of the car as the owner couldn’t give me much info. It does run and runs pretty well, that’s all I care about at this point. Some interesting things are going on under the hood. It has a MAF sensor but no hookup and I can’t find the cable, they removed the A/C, and the coolant catch doesn’t have a cap nor the sensor wiring. He did install an aftermarket temp gauge but I haven’t investigated how he hooked it up.Anyway, I know that’s a lot of random info so here’s the pics! Sorry for the mess we are dealing with some bad storms right now.