Ok, so, my car has a stumble at acceleration and so after hunting around I found the #1 cylinder spark is very weak.
(I must add the engine is original and healthy with 40,000 original milesand compression is fantastic in all cylinders)
I can faintly see the spark in the spark tester on #1 cylinder. All the other cylinders are ok and light up the spark tester brightly.
I switched the wires from the adjacent cylinder with #1 at plug/cap to rule out bad wire and it’s not the wire. It’s so weak it won’t trigger the timing light to flash.
Weird thing is upon cranking I get super normal bright spark on that cylinder (about three bright sparks) but, once it starts and runs it’s very faint.
The distributor cap appears fine although I have not gone throwing parts at it.
I have checked continuity from inside of cap on #1 cylinder to outside and it’s fine.

Could it be the PIP sensor causing this?
Suggestions?

PS: there is no cel and are no codes related to this.
 
