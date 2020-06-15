Reyyyyab
Member
-
- Mar 16, 2020
-
- 57
-
- 2
-
- 8
-
- 21
Car wont start unless i have the gas pedal pressed. & wont stay on until its warmed up. Whats the issue & what can i do to fix it? Its an 1989 gt
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Car Has Weak Startup.
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|6
|M
|Electrical Weak spark on #1 cylinder. Suggestions/Help
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|19
|T
|Electrical Cranks OK, but No Start 92 Mustang 5.0 Coil Fat Blue Spark per jrichker
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|2
|K
|Stock motor with E303 cam. Ignition timing issue & weak at high RPMs
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|14
|02 Mustang GT weak lighting.
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|5
|A
|Starts But Weak.
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|13
|H
|Weak Starter Even When Cold
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|21
|Did 5 Lug/4 Disc Swap, Brakes Are Weak
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|35
|Sooner Or Later, There's A Weak Link
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|25
|Misfire Or Weak Spark
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|16
|Weak Or Misfire
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|0
|Weak Spark At Coil, No Spark At Plug
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|14
|S
|The Tech Section On This Forum Is Weak.
|2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk-
|4
|J
|C4 Weak Points
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|2
|Weak Airflow From Hvac
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|3
|Possible weak fuel pump?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|1
|New brakes are a bit weak
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|23
|G
|Weak spark of the coil
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|7
|Brakes feel weak
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|6
|Y
|automatic transmission strengths and weaknesses
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|5
|9
|Whats the weak link in my cooling system??
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|27
|Feels WEAK!!!!
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|14
|'91 GT weak cylinders
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|11
|B
|Very Weak Spark
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|1
|R
|weak spark number one tower on the coil pack
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|1
|K
|96 V6 Weak Engine
|SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
|1
|A/C gettin kind of weak.
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|9
|Horn gives weak, short noise?
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|5
|S
|weak brakes???
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|1
|weak starter when cold
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|9
|what's the weak link?
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|14
|Hit the dyno today. WEAK lol...
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|23
|Deer -vs- BMW on the Autobahn, not for the weak!!
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|25
|HOW TO THREAD: I'm tired of seeing weak sti's blow us away 0-40! Susp mods!!
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|29
|Weak spring pulling rearend off center?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|9
|Would it help to WELD the factory sway bar on the weak areas?
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|10
|what causes a weak spark?
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|3
|4R70W weak first gear, no 4th gear?
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|8
|Pretty cool electrical tip for weak batteries
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|9
|C
|5.0short block weaknesses?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|8
|S
|I really think my fuel pump is weak/dying
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|9
|T
|Weak acceleration
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|6
|M
|what are the weak parts in the engine, driveline
|2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
|10
|T
|Weak at heart do not look
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|2
|S
|90 Mustang E-Brake Weak
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|4
|L
|HOW TO GET AROUND WEAK ECU???
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|12
|What's the weak link?
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|4
|S
|Time for new mufflers, the bassani's are too weak.
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|34
|D
|65 fires for first time but weak spark
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|2
|C4 ID/Weak link Info Needed
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|4