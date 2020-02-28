Weather Strip between Quarter Window and Interior Quarter Panel Trim

Mustang Don

Aug 19, 2019
Need weather strip between quarter window and interior quarter panel trim for a 1972 fastback. Where would I find this weather strip and what is it called?
 

