Weatherstrip issue

1hot87gt

1hot87gt

5 Year Member
Mar 17, 2017
316
235
73
51
New York
Both of my body to door weatherstripping were replaced back in the late 2000’s. They are still in perfect condition. But. This weekend we had a construction project going on at the house which required me pulling the Mustang out of the garage. Of course it had to rain. Pretty hard actually. Car hasn’t seen rain water since the 90 s. Lol. Anyway. Water was pouring in from the top of the door on the passenger side. So pissed. Once I got her back inside, dried off and a chance to investigate, I noticed a really big wrinkle in the weatherstripping on the upper left corner when looking at it where it makes that sharp radius. The other side is smooth and wrinkle free. No leaks. I can only imagine that wrinkle must be where the water is getting through. I’ve never noticed it all these years because the car has never seen rain. Any way to fix that short of replacing the entire piece of weatherstripping? Like I said, it’s in brand new shape still. Super frustrating
 

