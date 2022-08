New guy here, just purchased a 04 GT convertible with 71k miles. Got it home and started cleaning it and noticed the 3rd light in each brake panel, 3rd on left side counting left to right and 3rd on right side panel not illuminating with the brake depressed. Running lights work with headlights on, but no brake light on those bulbs. Replaced the bulbs with no luck. Any ideas why 2 bulbs would not work?