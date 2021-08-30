Engine Weird cold start idle

sav22rem22

sav22rem22

Active Member
Feb 6, 2020
210
26
38
19
North Carolina
So my 2017 manual GT is bone stock other than an X pipe in place of the stock resonator and some MBPR mufflers. It has 78K miles on it. Ever since I bought it about a month ago it’s had a weird cold idle issue where upon starting it in the morning or after a long day at work, it’ll idle up high like it’s supposed to then a few seconds later drop down to like 1000 then back up to 1500 and bounce a few times but not in an erratic way. Then after about 30-45 seconds it’ll settle into its high idle and slowly settle down as it warms up.

In a lot of other coyote mustang cold start videos they don’t seem to do it. They just go right to their high idle and slowly settle down like they should. I’ll get a video of it in the morning if I remember but here is a another thread I found on another forum that listed exactly what I’m describing

Weird Cold/Cool Startup Idle - 2015 Mustang GT

I have a stock 2015 Mustang GT base with about 1800 miles on it now. I had it since 150ish miles. Ever since I had it, after the car has been sitting a while, on cold/cool starts, the car will start and idle at a certain rpm for a few seconds, then the idle will go up, then it will start...
forum.hptuners.com

If anyone has any suggestions or pointers it would be greatly appreciated. I’d like to have the car function exactly as it should from the factory as it’s my new daily.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


StangNet members!! Check out our new knowmoto app and win a $100 gift card from Late Model Restoration.
StangNet created a new car social app called knowmoto! Add your Mustang or post a photo in the knowmoto app and enter for a chance at a $100 gift card from LMR. Click the LMR Logo for more about the knowmoto Mega Thread!
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MRaburn
Engine Cold Start Issues - 86 GT
Replies
25
Views
460
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
General karthief
General karthief
J
Engine Help with cold starts and cold idle
Replies
7
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
jrichker
jrichker
Andrews24
Cold start problems - bouncing idle...
Replies
15
Views
570
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Chythar
Engine My turn for a Sputtering-hesitating issue
Replies
14
Views
416
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
WhiteCobra95
WhiteCobra95
G
Engine Idle fussy only when 1st starting
Replies
7
Views
751
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Steel1
Steel1
Top Bottom