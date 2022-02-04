Weird driveshaft question

I'll start with the build. 408w, tremec magnum, 8.8 axle.

When I built the car I had a custom driveshaft made and don't remember having an issue installing it. This year I did a lower control arm relocation before the last race of the season. I measured the pinion angle and got +6. plans for the off season include adjustable uppers and a rear end rebuild.

I jacked up the car, put in on jack stands and let the rear axle hang. When I tried to remove the driveshaft it was jammed between the transmission and pinion flange (obviously too long). The weird part is when I raised the axle to ride height I gained just enough play to be able to force the axle over the pinion nut to remove it. Normally the slip yoke should come out of the transmission when extending the suspension but mine is working opposite lol. Could the +6 pinion angle cause this issue? I'm going to set the pinion angle correctly before making any other changes but just curious what others thing about this.

