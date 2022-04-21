WEIRD ELECTRICAL PROBLEM

PonyGTrider
Hi all,
I hope someone light me up on this electrical issue on my 90 GT.
This has been an ongoing issue and have no clue why it is happening, it is more noticeable now that I have LED light bulbs on the three stop lights. The problem is that as soon as I start the car or if just turn the ignition switch to the accessories position my brake lights come on dim. I removed the third light from the rear wing, checked the voltage without the key in the ignition and shows 00.0
As soon as I turn the ignition switch ON or swithc to accesories ir shows 5.30 Volts DC on my volt meter and the LED bulbs come on.
My battery has been draining quite often if I just sitting listening the radio. Please guide me where to start.
I really hope someone help me with this pesty problem.
Thank you all
