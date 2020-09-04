Brandon197
- Sep 1, 2020
- 4
- 0
- 1
- 25
This car is going insane and I’ve never seen anything like this... please someone help as I’m not trying to pay for a diag on some stupid . So I lost my master key.. (yay!) got a new key and it’s all programmed and works 100%. 2 admin keys and 0 mykeys... well... my traction will not turn off... and half of my settings menu on the display are gone. When I go into settings all I have is mykey and system check.... I can’t even see my oil life. WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON.