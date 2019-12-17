Weird noise coming from under the middle of car? 01 Mustang GT

So I've been having this weird noise for a while. Doesn't sound like it's coming from the engine, there's no check engine light, just an annoying sound, can't really tell if it's some sort of worn out bearing or rattle going on but it's sounds like a a high pitched "dee dee dee dee dee dee dee" with like an intermittent snake sounding "thhhhhh" in between.... and it doesn't go away. Seems to be coming towards the bottom middle of car (closer to front maybe) but still doesn't seem clear to me. It's a constant sound so it doesn't change in pitch or speed at all. Any help/advise would be appreciated. Also, the car is bone stock other than flowmaster mufflers but it doesn't sound like a muffler issue at all.2001 Ford Mustang GT