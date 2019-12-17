Weird noise coming from under the middle of car? 01 Mustang GT

So I've been having this weird noise for a while. Doesn't sound like it's coming from the engine, there's no check engine light, just an annoying sound, can't really tell if it's some sort of worn out bearing or rattle going on but it's sounds like a a high pitched "dee dee dee dee dee dee dee" with like an intermittent snake sounding "thhhhhh" in between.... and it doesn't go away. Seems to be coming towards the bottom middle of car (closer to front maybe) but still doesn't seem clear to me. It's a constant sound so it doesn't change in pitch or speed at all. Any help/advise would be appreciated. Also, the car is bone stock other than flowmaster mufflers but it doesn't sound like a muffler issue at all.
2001 Ford Mustang GT

View: https://youtu.be/h4l4H7afl2o
 

weendoggy said:
Are you saying if you rev the engine a bit or hold it off idle constant it doesn't change pitch or match rpm's?
Click to expand...
correct. Like the sound seems to be constant regardless of engine speed/rpm... Although, I will say, started my car today (super cold weather) and drove a bit, sounded like the sound went away when in the higher rpms (well anything above 2K) but maybe that's just because the car is being loud enough to mask that sound out?
 
