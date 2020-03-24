Fuel Weird ping at high RPM/ high load

Hey everyone, this'll be my second post to the forum (and probably not the last). Anyway, I've got a pinging sound coming from my 2002 gt's engine ONLY after peak torque in 3rd/4th gear WOT (5spd manual). I observe my fuel pressure going down by about 4psi (totaling 36psi) every time this happens, and if I let off slightly the sound goes away. Daily driving doesn't seem to be affected, and I'm using 91 octane fuel.

I should note that the car is pretty much stock, except a k&n cold air intake. The fuel pump died awhile back and I replaced it with a Napa fuel pump and cleaned the tank out, the fuel filter was replaced with a motorcraft filter at the same time.

Any input appreciated, thanks! :)
IMG_20200323_152944.jpg
 

