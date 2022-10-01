Engine Weird Start problem 89 GT

Hey,

Just bought my GT a free days ago

155k
Edelbrock Intake
KN Cold air are the only mods I can tell

Anyway
I’ll get right to it

Shut it off yesterday,
Wouldn’t start but cranked fine.

I learned I had good fuel at the rail and spark was decent

Plugs were dry bigtime..injectors not opening obviously

After many thoughts and wire wiggling

I disconnect the BAT +/-
Let sit 10min.

She fired right up
Ran ok to get me home

Now it will only start after a full disconnect

The IGN Module is my only suspect as it has a small crack on the plug area but I’m not sure if that is in line with telling the injectors to open at startup ceanking

Any advice or similar issues are appreciated

Must be a relay or something associated with the EFI

Thanks Folks!

Reliving my youth,
Love the car!
 
