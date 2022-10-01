Hey,



Just bought my GT a free days ago



155k

Edelbrock Intake

KN Cold air are the only mods I can tell



Anyway

I’ll get right to it



Shut it off yesterday,

Wouldn’t start but cranked fine.



I learned I had good fuel at the rail and spark was decent



Plugs were dry bigtime..injectors not opening obviously



After many thoughts and wire wiggling



I disconnect the BAT +/-

Let sit 10min.



She fired right up

Ran ok to get me home



Now it will only start after a full disconnect



The IGN Module is my only suspect as it has a small crack on the plug area but I’m not sure if that is in line with telling the injectors to open at startup ceanking



Any advice or similar issues are appreciated



Must be a relay or something associated with the EFI



Thanks Folks!



Reliving my youth,

Love the car!