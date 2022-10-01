Aoneill5.0
Member
-
- Sep 30, 2022
-
- 2
-
- 1
-
- 13
-
- 49
Hey,
Just bought my GT a free days ago
155k
Edelbrock Intake
KN Cold air are the only mods I can tell
Anyway
I’ll get right to it
Shut it off yesterday,
Wouldn’t start but cranked fine.
I learned I had good fuel at the rail and spark was decent
Plugs were dry bigtime..injectors not opening obviously
After many thoughts and wire wiggling
I disconnect the BAT +/-
Let sit 10min.
She fired right up
Ran ok to get me home
Now it will only start after a full disconnect
The IGN Module is my only suspect as it has a small crack on the plug area but I’m not sure if that is in line with telling the injectors to open at startup ceanking
Any advice or similar issues are appreciated
Must be a relay or something associated with the EFI
Thanks Folks!
Reliving my youth,
Love the car!
Just bought my GT a free days ago
155k
Edelbrock Intake
KN Cold air are the only mods I can tell
Anyway
I’ll get right to it
Shut it off yesterday,
Wouldn’t start but cranked fine.
I learned I had good fuel at the rail and spark was decent
Plugs were dry bigtime..injectors not opening obviously
After many thoughts and wire wiggling
I disconnect the BAT +/-
Let sit 10min.
She fired right up
Ran ok to get me home
Now it will only start after a full disconnect
The IGN Module is my only suspect as it has a small crack on the plug area but I’m not sure if that is in line with telling the injectors to open at startup ceanking
Any advice or similar issues are appreciated
Must be a relay or something associated with the EFI
Thanks Folks!
Reliving my youth,
Love the car!