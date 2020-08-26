Weird tail light issues (dealer won’t help)

J

Jaytayfofo

New Member
Aug 26, 2020
1
0
0
28
Texas
Hey everybody. New here and this is my first post. I’m kind of in a stupid situation. I recently purchased a 2015 GT premium from an individual. I did what I thought was a thorough check/ walk around but apparently not. On the drive home with my wife following me, she calls to tell me the brake lights are not working. We pull over to investigate and come to find out, it’s not only the brake lights but it’s the turn signals and flashers as well. Running lights and headlights are working fine. I posted on another forum and was referred to this one. Everything I research and hear is all pointing to the BCMB I think. I took the car to my local ford dealer so they could diagnose, and just received a call from them telling me that they will not touch the car because when they plug in their diagnostics tool it is pulling up my aftermarket tune and anything they do will mess the tune up. Is this true? I just don’t know what to do at this point. Of course the previous owner had no idea about the issue. Is there somewhere else I need to take it? And help or advice is greatly appreciated.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
H Reverse Tail Light Swap - '14 lights on a '16. Weird right? 2015+ Specific Tech 0
Y Electrical Alternator replaced and weirdness now exists, kinda Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
R New guy with a weird name The Welcome Wagon 1
DarkFox Interior and Upholstery This might be a weird question... 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
fitnage Added BBK Long tube/BBK no cat X/Pypes Cat - weird sounds 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 17
D Fuel Weird ping at high RPM/ high load SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
T Electrical 2000 3.8 weird ignition issue SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 2
justinmurray2001 weird sounds 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
S Weird noise coming from under the middle of car? 01 Mustang GT 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
M Drivetrain Weird clutch disengagement issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
1992 5.Slow GT Really weird, I need a picture of a F303 Cam Card 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
A Weird idle or when engine hot running. Misfiring. 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
C Weird issues 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
USCGunner Drivetrain overdrive acting weird Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
paddyrk Electrical Starter solenoid making weird noise and not starting Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
S WEIRD SURGING IDLE 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
G Engine Weird smell when hot Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
P Weird smell 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 9
R Right rear clunk when hitting bumps 2015+ Specific Tech 6
R 1965 weird alt light problem 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
justin82 Fox weird noises? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
M weird button on 2015 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 12
Whoohoo2260 Weird thing in transmission filter 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
M Weird Idle/Power Issue SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
9 Electrical 1990 GT - Weird Electrical Issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
S (HelpPlease)Weird slapping noise under valve cover after Cam Install+Rebuild, 2001 SVT Cobra Forged Rebuilt. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
P 1995 GT 302 5.0 with rough idle and weird behavior (with video) 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
H 4R70W 1-2 weird Shifting Sound SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
A Weird brake issue? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
D 2004 3.9L V6 Weird hiccup when accelerating SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
C Engine coolant leak from weird place08 gt 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
T 2012 V6- OEM Blower Motor (fan) making weird noise 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 0
1970machwon Engine 1987 5.0 AOD hatchback, weird cylinder heads/ spark plugs question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
V Electrical 1995 weird wiper issue 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
C Weird sound coming from throttle body? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Z Weird hose 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
R Weird Power Seat Issues 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
G Weird ignition problems Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
H 2005 temperature gauge acting weird 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 0
H Temperature gauge acting weird The Welcome Wagon 2
S Weird grinding feeling from clutch pedal!! 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
T Weird fault codes Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
B Engine 1998 GT - Weird idle and misfire issues SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 6
F 1990 Weird battery issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
Edbert Weird wiring problem with turn signal indicators (dashboard) Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
8 87 notch/weird accel coil problem 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 31
O Weird Surge After 1985 Capri Warms Up Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
B Mystery Drone SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
8 2004 Mustang Gt Weird Noise Help 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
kcpope Weird Rear End Tag? 8.5inch, What? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
Similar threads
Top Bottom