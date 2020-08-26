Weird tail light issues (dealer won’t help)

Hey everybody. New here and this is my first post. I’m kind of in a stupid situation. I recently purchased a 2015 GT premium from an individual. I did what I thought was a thorough check/ walk around but apparently not. On the drive home with my wife following me, she calls to tell me the brake lights are not working. We pull over to investigate and come to find out, it’s not only the brake lights but it’s the turn signals and flashers as well. Running lights and headlights are working fine. I posted on another forum and was referred to this one. Everything I research and hear is all pointing to the BCMB I think. I took the car to my local ford dealer so they could diagnose, and just received a call from them telling me that they will not touch the car because when they plug in their diagnostics tool it is pulling up my aftermarket tune and anything they do will mess the tune up. Is this true? I just don’t know what to do at this point. Of course the previous owner had no idea about the issue. Is there somewhere else I need to take it? And help or advice is greatly appreciated.