I took my 1991 5.0 LX for a ride tonight she ran awesome lots of power smooth like butter shifting. It's when I got home I pulled into the garage to park her and I had to back up so I popped the clutch and i stalled it. Was just trying to line it up so I can get 2 Cars in the garage. I went to start it and it cranks over but will not start. I don't know why ? Help needed please....