welcome wagon

H

hallp32

New Member
Oct 17, 2018
2
0
1
54
Florida
hi, i am new to this and cant find the community tab or the welcome wagon. i have a 67 Stang coupe and need some help with an engine rebuild
 

  • Sponsors(?)


A

Arnaud Paris France

New Member
Jun 24, 2019
1
0
1
59
Paris
Hi, I'm from France and I've a Stang 4.6 V8 2007 convertible. I'm registred too on a french Mustang forum. I know mechanical but not yet all for Stangs. I hope to find help or to give help here on some troubleshoutings. Sorry if my english is not perfect :)
 
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
14,296
4,514
193
polk county florida
Arnaud Paris France said:
Hi, I'm from France and I've a Stang 4.6 V8 2007 convertible. I'm registred too on a french Mustang forum. I know mechanical but not yet all for Stangs. I hope to find help or to give help here on some troubleshoutings. Sorry if my english is not perfect :)
Click to expand...
Thats ok, my english not too good either and I'm American!
welcome to stangnet
 
WildFire07

WildFire07

New Member
Jul 9, 2019
15
0
1
51
Bonneau, SC
I am having a weird issue. My GT stalls in 1st with ac on. Acts like it is starved. I suspect the fuel pump. Checked the fuel regulator and have changed the filter, twice.
 

Attachments

Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
27,370
9,764
224
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
WildFire07 said:
I am having a weird issue. My GT stalls in 1st with ac on. Acts like it is starved. I suspect the fuel pump. Checked the fuel regulator and have changed the filter, twice.
Click to expand...
General karthief said:
@WildFire07 welcome to stangnet.
post your issue in the tech forum that fits your model/engine and the members there will be glad to chime in.
Click to expand...
...and change the fuel pump.
 
  • Agree
Reactions: General karthief
G

garygalawan

New Member
Jul 9, 2019
1
0
1
winnipeg, manitoba, canada
I have a 1968 mustang that I have owned for 35 years. for the first time I have an issue and I do not know what the problem is. when I start the car and drive it everything is fine, the car runs fine, the lights work and bezel lights are okay. when I turn the ignition off and pull the key out the alternator light has a slight flicker to it and the battery will go dead overnight. I have checked the connections on my starter solenoid, alternator, ignition switch and everything seems to be okay. any idea what the issue is.
 
Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
27,370
9,764
224
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
garygalawan said:
I have a 1968 mustang that I have owned for 35 years. for the first time I have an issue and I do not know what the problem is. when I start the car and drive it everything is fine, the car runs fine, the lights work and bezel lights are okay. when I turn the ignition off and pull the key out the alternator light has a slight flicker to it and the battery will go dead overnight. I have checked the connections on my starter solenoid, alternator, ignition switch and everything seems to be okay. any idea what the issue is.
Click to expand...
This sounds like the diode integrated into the alternator has died/fried. If your alternator is externally regulated then it has probably fried.

When the engine is not rotating the alternator then the battery is trying to run it like a motor.

Replace the alternator/regulator, whichever applies to your setup (I'm not a Classics Mustang guy so I can't be certain).

@horse sence is tho. He may stop in her and take a peek.
 
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
14,296
4,514
193
polk county florida
@garygalawan
welcome to stangnet, jump over to the classic tech forums
www.stangnet.com

Classic Mustang Specific Tech

Tech Discussion on the Classic Mustang. From the years 1965 to 1973.
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
and post your issues, be specific as to what you have done and anything else that would help members suggest what you should do next, like what is your favorite beer (the stranger the name the bigger the results) and the name of your cat, you know, important stuff.
Nobody hangs out here 'cept me and @Noobz347 and he will just tell you to put a fuel pump or maybe a spool in it..
Edit: yeah, noobz is a little faster on the keyboard than I am.
 
Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
27,370
9,764
224
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
General karthief said:
@garygalawan
welcome to stangnet, jump over to the classic tech forums
www.stangnet.com

Classic Mustang Specific Tech

Tech Discussion on the Classic Mustang. From the years 1965 to 1973.
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
and post your issues, be specific as to what you have done and anything else that would help members suggest what you should do next, like what is your favorite beer (the stranger the name the bigger the results) and the name of your cat, you know, important stuff.
Nobody hangs out here 'cept me and @Noobz347 and he will just tell you to put a fuel pump or maybe a spool in it..
Edit: yeah, noobz is a little faster on the keyboard than I am.
Click to expand...

fixt :jester:
 
  • Agree
Reactions: General karthief
M

Mrnmnrsp123

New Member
Jul 18, 2019
1
0
1
52
Puyallup WA.
Hello From Puyallup WA. (South of Seattle)
I am so happy to be part of my first Mustang Forum. I am a 51 yr old dude that started having kids at 18, so my dream of owning a mustang had to wait till I was done raising those little brats.
I'm happy to say that I was able to get me a beautiful
2016 Mustang GT Premium. I named her Suzie Q, after my imaginary girlfriend from when I was a kid.
Either way, I am so excited to have this awesome beast and cant wait to get into the world of fellow mustang owners and possibly even make some mustang friends.
2016 Mustang.jpg
 
T

Teamster

New Member
Oct 29, 2019
2
0
1
Delaware
Hi everyone I’m new here... just joined up... I’m a proud owner of a ‘94 Mustang Cobra Convertible and ‘17 Mustang GT.. looking forward to getting some 2 cents from you all and possibly giving my 2 cents...
 
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
14,296
4,514
193
polk county florida
Teamster said:
Hi everyone I’m new here... just joined up... I’m a proud owner of a ‘94 Mustang Cobra Convertible and ‘17 Mustang GT.. looking forward to getting some 2 cents from you all and possibly giving my 2 cents...
Click to expand...
well that 2 cents worth is going to cost you a dime!
:jester: Welcome to stangnet
 
B

Benjamin Ortiz

New Member
Nov 12, 2019
3
0
1
63
Queretaro, Mexico
Hi, my name is Benjamin Ortiz and have a 1983 Mustang made in Mexico. I am performing a restauration project and would like to desassembly car part by part, clean it, polish, paint and put it back in the rigth spicified position. I am starting with the engine and one of the first parts is the timing cover. I am polishing it trying to get the best shinning from the aluminum. One interesting technical fact of this cover is the weep holes located next to water outlets. What are these for and what are they for?How is their function in the cooling system?When I disassembled my cover, one of the two of weep holes was pluged. Some mechanics recommend to plug both, but first I would like to understand better their necessity? I wiil appreciate the help to learn form the experience of one of this forum member and also if somebody could recommend any technical information or youtube documentary about it. Thank you very much.
Benjamin Ortiz
 
General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
14,296
4,514
193
polk county florida
Benjamin Ortiz said:
Hi, my name is Benjamin Ortiz and have a 1983 Mustang made in Mexico. I am performing a restauration project and would like to desassembly car part by part, clean it, polish, paint and put it back in the rigth spicified position. I am starting with the engine and one of the first parts is the timing cover. I am polishing it trying to get the best shinning from the aluminum. One interesting technical fact of this cover is the weep holes located next to water outlets. What are these for and what are they for?How is their function in the cooling system?When I disassembled my cover, one of the two of weep holes was pluged. Some mechanics recommend to plug both, but first I would like to understand better their necessity? I wiil appreciate the help to learn form the experience of one of this forum member and also if somebody could recommend any technical information or youtube documentary about it. Thank you very much.
Benjamin Ortiz
Click to expand...
Welcome to stangnet, Benny.
Not sure what 'weep holes' you are talking about, here is what to do: start a thread in the technical thread describing what you are doing and pics of the weep holes you are questioning.
I would get a good assembly manual for your year stang and not a chilton or haynes, they are not detailed enough.
 
B

Benjamin Ortiz

New Member
Nov 12, 2019
3
0
1
63
Queretaro, Mexico
General karthief said:
Welcome to stangnet, Benny.
Not sure what 'weep holes' you are talking about, here is what to do: start a thread in the technical thread describing what you are doing and pics of the weep holes you are questioning.
I would get a good assembly manual for your year stang and not a chilton or haynes, they are not detailed enough.
Click to expand...
Hi Thanks for your answer. I am attaching a picture showing the weep holes for better illustration.. The weep holes are the small ones next to outlets. The other two big holes are for bolts. I do not want to plug them until I understand their function, or if this plug will affect the performance of the cooling system then leave opened and have the advantages of engeneering design. I will apprecite any information about this issue. Thanks again and regards.
Benjamin Ortiz
 

Attachments

You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom