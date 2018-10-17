welcome wagon

Thats ok, my english not too good either and I'm American!Hi, I'm from France and I've a Stang 4.6 V8 2007 convertible. I'm registred too on a french Mustang forum. I know mechanical but not yet all for Stangs. I hope to find help or to give help here on some troubleshoutings. Sorry if my english is not perfect
I am having a weird issue. My GT stalls in 1st with ac on. Acts like it is starved. I suspect the fuel pump. Checked the fuel regulator and have changed the filter, twice.
...and change the fuel pump.
post your issue in the tech forum that fits your model/engine and the members there will be glad to chime in.
This sounds like the diode integrated into the alternator has died/fried. If your alternator is externally regulated then it has probably fried.I have a 1968 mustang that I have owned for 35 years. for the first time I have an issue and I do not know what the problem is. when I start the car and drive it everything is fine, the car runs fine, the lights work and bezel lights are okay. when I turn the ignition off and pull the key out the alternator light has a slight flicker to it and the battery will go dead overnight. I have checked the connections on my starter solenoid, alternator, ignition switch and everything seems to be okay. any idea what the issue is.
welcome to stangnet, jump over to the classic tech forums
and post your issues, be specific as to what you have done and anything else that would help members suggest what you should do next, like what is your favorite beer (the stranger the name the bigger the results) and the name of your cat, you know, important stuff.
Nobody hangs out here 'cept me and @Noobz347 and he will just tell you to put a fuel pump or maybe a spool in it..
Hi everyone I'm new here... just joined up... I'm a proud owner of a '94 Mustang Cobra Convertible and '17 Mustang GT.. looking forward to getting some 2 cents from you all and possibly giving my 2 cents...
Hi, my name is Benjamin Ortiz and have a 1983 Mustang made in Mexico. I am performing a restauration project and would like to desassembly car part by part, clean it, polish, paint and put it back in the rigth spicified position. I am starting with the engine and one of the first parts is the timing cover. I am polishing it trying to get the best shinning from the aluminum. One interesting technical fact of this cover is the weep holes located next to water outlets. What are these for and what are they for?How is their function in the cooling system?When I disassembled my cover, one of the two of weep holes was pluged. Some mechanics recommend to plug both, but first I would like to understand better their necessity? I wiil appreciate the help to learn form the experience of one of this forum member and also if somebody could recommend any technical information or youtube documentary about it. Thank you very much.
Benjamin Ortiz
Hi Thanks for your answer. I am attaching a picture showing the weep holes for better illustration.. The weep holes are the small ones next to outlets. The other two big holes are for bolts. I do not want to plug them until I understand their function, or if this plug will affect the performance of the cooling system then leave opened and have the advantages of engeneering design. I will apprecite any information about this issue. Thanks again and regards.
Not sure what 'weep holes' you are talking about, here is what to do: start a thread in the technical thread describing what you are doing and pics of the weep holes you are questioning.
I would get a good assembly manual for your year stang and not a chilton or haynes, they are not detailed enough.