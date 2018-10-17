welcome wagon

Hi, my name is Benjamin Ortiz and have a 1983 Mustang made in Mexico. I am performing a restauration project and would like to desassembly car part by part, clean it, polish, paint and put it back in the rigth spicified position. I am starting with the engine and one of the first parts is the timing cover. I am polishing it trying to get the best shinning from the aluminum. One interesting technical fact of this cover is the weep holes located next to water outlets. What are these for and what are they for?How is their function in the cooling system?When I disassembled my cover, one of the two of weep holes was pluged. Some mechanics recommend to plug both, but first I would like to understand better their necessity? I wiil appreciate the help to learn form the experience of one of this forum member and also if somebody could recommend any technical information or youtube documentary about it. Thank you very much.

