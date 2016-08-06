Welcoming Myself To Stangnet!

87FoxbodyProject
Aug 6, 2016
- 1
- 0
- 0
- 23
I would love to get real help from real individuals who have knowledge on the information they are providing. I don't appreciate rude comments or bad talk about the questions people or I have to offer. THERES NO SUCH THING AS A STUPID QUESTION! We are all self taught mechanics at a degree and we are all learning new things about our mustangs everyday. We might not know everything and we might need help and have "stupid" question to ask; but at one point you were there & someone with a great heart gave you the resources you needed to fix your ride. With that being said let's all enjoy this beautiful designed forum that was made for all of us stang guys.