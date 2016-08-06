Welcoming Myself To Stangnet!

87FoxbodyProject

87FoxbodyProject

New Member
Aug 6, 2016
1
0
0
23
Houston
I would love to get real help from real individuals who have knowledge on the information they are providing. I don't appreciate rude comments or bad talk about the questions people or I have to offer. THERES NO SUCH THING AS A STUPID QUESTION! We are all self taught mechanics at a degree and we are all learning new things about our mustangs everyday. We might not know everything and we might need help and have "stupid" question to ask; but at one point you were there & someone with a great heart gave you the resources you needed to fix your ride. With that being said let's all enjoy this beautiful designed forum that was made for all of us stang guys.
 

Davedacarpainter

Davedacarpainter

I think I've messed my pants
SN Certified Technician
Nov 28, 2015
11,342
10,899
193
58
Discordia
You make some valid points in what you're saying.

But at nineteen, you need to slow down a bit with coming in with a pis*ed off attitude. All you will do is irritate the very people you want to know and that can help you.

If you want to come in and be one of the guys, you can do that. There are a lot off real gear heads on this forum that having been involved with every area of our cars.

You should come in without telling us what we should do if we want to communicate with you.

We're a good bunch of guys that you can get to know.

Now, all that crap said. Welcome to Stangnet.

What kind of mustang do you have? What are your plans? Post some pictures.
 
Davedacarpainter

Davedacarpainter

I think I've messed my pants
SN Certified Technician
Nov 28, 2015
11,342
10,899
193
58
Discordia
Eazzy1 said:
You already scared that poor kid away, he came off very honest, Im 42, it doesn't matter how old you are at 19 you could be fighting in a war, IMO you were way too sensitive, now you scared a new member away.
You could be right, but just as he might not have been quite politically correct. I took his speech to be the way he communicates.

If what I said scares him away, then it is too bad.

I'm hardly the one that jumps on people here, he was being a bit strong with his first communication with us and I wanted him to tone it down a little.

We are, for the most part, a group of gear heads is all. We're not getting paid to answer people or anything else here.

I was 19 at one time in the army myself. I wouldn't use that for justification to be rude on the first note with anyone unless something bad was going to happen.

Either way, with you, I hope this doesn't deter you from this site. There is a lot for knowledge to gain from joining the group and I'm just one nut in the bag.
 
Davedacarpainter

Davedacarpainter

I think I've messed my pants
SN Certified Technician
Nov 28, 2015
11,342
10,899
193
58
Discordia
Eazzy1 said:
I'm glad to be here, thanks. Were all grown ass men. Is this site pretty much national? Are members just from every state? Anyway, looking forward to chatting with you in the future.
Yeah, guys (and gals) from everywhere. Even a few from other parts of the world (Australia, England, and a good size contingent from Canada).
What kind of mustang do you have?
Look into our subforums, from you avatar I'm guessing you have an S197. Go to the general talk section there and say hi with pictures of your car, we like pictures.
 
skyline247

skyline247

Advanced Member
Jul 28, 2014
817
225
73
32
Cincinnati, OH
87FoxbodyProject said:
I would love to get real help from real individuals who have knowledge on the information they are providing. I don't appreciate rude comments or bad talk about the questions people or I have to offer. THERES NO SUCH THING AS A STUPID QUESTION! We are all self taught mechanics at a degree and we are all learning new things about our mustangs everyday. We might not know everything and we might need help and have "stupid" question to ask; but at one point you were there & someone with a great heart gave you the resources you needed to fix your ride. With that being said let's all enjoy this beautiful designed forum that was made for all of us stang guys.
Way to come in "guns blazing"...

This site has lots of good people and resources. As long as you listen to the advice given and follow through with the checklists that you will at some point receive from jrichkers, you will be able to fix anything. Yes, everyone starts from somewhere. But ignoring advice is what irritates people with experience. Ease off and you will be fine.

Welcome to the site. Post some pics and whatever questions you have in the fox forum.

Sent from my Nexus 6 using Tapatalk
 
Noobz347

Noobz347

Stangnet Facilities Maint Tech... Er... Janitor
Admin Dude
Jan 4, 1985
28,585
10,582
224
Box behind Walmart
www.stangnet.com
87FoxbodyProject said:
I would love to get real help from real individuals who have knowledge on the information they are providing. I don't appreciate rude comments or bad talk about the questions people or I have to offer. THERES NO SUCH THING AS A STUPID QUESTION! We are all self taught mechanics at a degree and we are all learning new things about our mustangs everyday. We might not know everything and we might need help and have "stupid" question to ask; but at one point you were there & someone with a great heart gave you the resources you needed to fix your ride. With that being said let's all enjoy this beautiful designed forum that was made for all of us stang guys.
You might reconsider your approach. :chin

Make your threads and posts about your car instead of about you. Everything will be fine. :)
 
O

Oldvet

New Member
Sep 10, 2020
1
0
1
65
Indiana
New to the site! I am an old chevy guy trying to fix a 66 Mustang. It had a 6 cylinder with a c-4 transmission. I bought it for my son over 20 years ago and I inherited it back for college debt he incurred. I actually got the college debt since I paid for it and then he just said, "Here's the Mustang, now I don't owe you anything!" No other discussion. The car has been stored for over 20 years and I am going to put a 302 with a T-5 in it. Hopefully put a 9' rear end in it. I am very confused with the Ford engines and transmission variations. It looks like I need a T-5 from an '83 to '93 v-8 mustang. I will need to find pedals, figure out the correct clutch with cable. I am also trying to convert from 4 lug to 4 lug. The car is on jack stands. I have removed the engine and transmission. I also removed the rear end and the gas tank. So now the spending begins to get parts I need!!! Any and all help is greatly appreciated. Thank you all in advance.
 
