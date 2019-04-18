Welder Question

Mustang Master
Dec 29, 2017
I’ve been looking at welders for a while. I’m getting more and more leary of the Chinese copies (Eastwood mig 135).
I’ve been looking into this Lincoln and want to know if it will do what I need. Once I’m comfortable, the biggest job would be frame connectors. I also have some floor pan patch to do, and hopefully cleaning up the useless holes in the engine bay.
I started learning welding many many years ago, but haven’t done it in a long time. I’m pretty confident I’ll pick it back up quick.
Will this machine do it for my auto needs.
https://m.lincolnelectric.com/en-us/Equipment/Pages/product.aspx?product=K2185-1(LincolnElectric)

Thanks guys!
 

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
Get a welder that uses a shielding gas, hot rod and car craft have both reviewed several models and they even have what I call 'auto correct', you tell it the type/thickness and it sets up itself so shop around and the members here will give there two cents worth too.
 
I think I've messed my pants
SN Certified Technician
Nov 28, 2015
It only goes to 88 amps?

A kind of rule is 1 amp per thousandths if an inch.

So, eighth of an inch is .125. Need 125 amps to solidly weld.

I know Everlast is a Chinese based company, but they get great reviews. I’ll be getting a 210EXT TIG welder here in about two weeks.
 
clearly, I’ve got something going on in that hole
SN Certified Technician
Nov 29, 1999
I'm a Chinee welder using kinda guy. The Current mig I have is made by a company named LOTOS. I've had it for years now. If you look them up, you'll find them comparable to every other Chinee brand with names you've never heard of. The spool gun is cheaply made, and the welding gun has parts that aren't available at your local welding supply store ( you get them in one day from Amazon instead) As for me. I'm perfectly happy with mine., worked perfectly from day one. And mine arrived damaged ( had fallen from a very high drop,...the whole case was distorted..I took it all apart, and beat the case back into shape,put it together, and started welding)

Before this one, my previous combo 200 amp TIG/arc/plasma cutter was another Chinee piece made by longevity. It also worked perfectly despite the same cheapo things like the foot control, and TIG torch.

I currently have another Chinee TIG that I've yet to hook up that I got for Christmas...Ill just have to hope that my luck with Chinee welders holds up.
 
A little massaging and it went right in
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
CarMichael Angelo said:
I'm a Chinee welder using kinda guy. The Current mig I have is made by a company named LOTOS. I've had it for years now. If you look them up, you'll find them comparable to every other Chinee brand with names you've never heard of. The spool gun is cheaply made, and the welding gun has parts that aren't available at your local welding supply store ( you get them in one day from Amazon instead) As for me. I'm perfectly happy with mine., worked perfectly from day one. And mine arrived damaged ( had fallen from a very high drop,...the whole case was distorted..I took it all apart, and beat the case back into shape,put it together, and started welding)

Before this one, my previous combo 200 amp TIG/arc/plasma cutter was another Chinee piece made by longevity. It also worked perfectly despite the same cheapo things like the foot control, and TIG torch.

I currently have another Chinee TIG that I've yet to hook up that I got for Christmas...Ill just have to hope that my luck with Chinee welders holds up.
What's the power requirements for those?


I have a 30A 220v outlet in the garage. Wondering if I need to step it out for one of those grade welders. SFCs prob the biggest thing I'll weld as well
 
I leave the horn on while driving
5 Year Member
Apr 26, 2010
I bought the one Mike has based on his previous post a few years ago. Does everything I need it to do. Rated to pull a max of 27 amps and I have mine on a 30 amp breaker.

Joe
 
Mustang Master
Dec 29, 2017
I had never heard of the Lotos brand. Doing some research now.
Always checking the usual interweb sites for a decent used one too.

I just know I won’t be happy dropping the car off to have someone else do it, when I know after a little time, it’s definitely something I can do. I guess it’s the stubborn pride in me.
 
A little massaging and it went right in
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
Been watching you tube vids. Looks like I might be able to get my SFCs done with it with a 30A 220v outlet.

I'm the type that hates paying someone to do something I can do myself. I TIG at work, so I guess I should get myself a welder to do some home stuff.

Plus I have a 10hp snowblower engine thekids want me to turn into a go kart
 
I leave the horn on while driving
5 Year Member
Apr 26, 2010
I think the lotos usually retails around $499 on Amazon. I had been looking at them for about 6 months when I got an alert in my prime account that it was on sale for 24hrs at $349 with free shipping. It was a no brainer at that point.

Joe
 
clearly, I’ve got something going on in that hole
SN Certified Technician
Nov 29, 1999
Rdub6 said:
I had never heard of the Lotos brand. Doing some research now.
Always checking the usual interweb sites for a decent used one too.

I just know I won’t be happy dropping the car off to have someone else do it, when I know after a little time, it’s definitely something I can do. I guess it’s the stubborn pride in me.
I taught myself to weld using a 110v Lincoln mig 125. Back in 1990. The welder was like 399 at Home Depot. I ran the thing flux core for several years before I converted it to true mig. I eventually welded it to death, and I bought that Lotos thing early in this current build.
Mig welding is a real easy process to master and only requires a minimum of time spent practicing before you can adequately weld with it. While certain positions, and certainly thin/galvanized metals will challenge a lot of people to get proficient.. Guys that have problems welding with a mig baffle me,..I sometimes wonder if they are safe to drive the car they are working on.

There are 5 things that you'll need to do a nice job:
A decent machine with enough amperage to do anything building a car requires (at least 140 amps) set up with gas ( i.e. Not flux core)
Practice.
Prepped as nicely as possible, clean mating surfaces. ( I rarely take my own advice here)
The ability to hold your hand steady, at the same height and distance along the entire weld, while either zig zagging, or making a circular motion to "stitch" the weld together
Experience enough to know where to set heat and wire speed ( there's usually a chart on the side cover of the machine as a good start point.

Viola! A perfect looking stacked weld that almost can rival the beauty of a TIG.......Almost.
 
Member
Apr 19, 2019
Rdub6 said:
I’ve been looking at welders for a while. I’m getting more and more leary of the Chinese copies (Eastwood mig 135).
I’ve been looking into this Lincoln and want to know if it will do what I need. Once I’m comfortable, the biggest job would be frame connectors. I also have some floor pan patch to do, and hopefully cleaning up the useless holes in the engine bay.
I started learning welding many many years ago, but haven’t done it in a long time. I’m pretty confident I’ll pick it back up quick.
Will this machine do it for my auto needs.
https://m.lincolnelectric.com/en-us/Equipment/Pages/product.aspx?product=K2185-1(LincolnElectric)

Thanks guys!
I would stay away from anything smaller than 135 amps. miller has a 141 that would do what you want stay away from flux core wire you want er70s with shielding gas.
 
Member
Feb 16, 2012
metal mike said:
I would stay away from anything smaller than 135 amps. miller has a 141 that would do what you want stay away from flux core wire you want er70s with shielding gas.
Agreed with respect to the amperage. I've had a Lincoln (220v, advertised at 155a) since the mid 1990's, and it's been able to do everything I've needed it to do including some automotive structural stuff. Running mine off a dedicated 50A circuit.

You can still do a decent job - strengthwise - with fluxcore. Mostly it spatters a lot and doesn't look as nice when you're done.


Norm
 
Advanced Member
May 15, 2018
I’lol also vouch for the lotos stuff. We have a plasma cutter from them and it’s great for what was paid for it. Surprisingly I’ve also had good with my little harbor freight flux core welder for odd jobs.

Hobart makes the handler series of welders that are pretty good. We have a 135 that gets used quite religiously and it’s always been great.
 
Member
Feb 7, 2018
I have a Hobart Handler 140. It is a excellent Welder. And it's almost full proof.
You can use with or without shielding gas. For a hobbyist it's a really good unit.
They usually run a sale on them around the Holiday at Rural KIng or Northern Tools.
 
clearly, I’ve got something going on in that hole
SN Certified Technician
Nov 29, 1999
r4sedan said:
I have a Hobart Handler 140. It is a excellent Welder. And it's almost full proof.
You can use with or without shielding gas. For a hobbyist it's a really good unit.
They usually run a sale on them around the Holiday at Rural KIng or Northern Tools.
Its "fool".
 
lemosley1973

Feb 18, 2019
I"m looking at learning to weld, too. There have been way too many times I wish I had a way to join metal and couldn't. Now I"m looking at FLSC installed and it's going to be 600-800. That money seems like it would be better spent on a welder and scrap metal learning to do it myself and making it possible to do other jobs.

Of course, that also means an electrician to wire in a dedicated 220V outlet.

How do you operate a foot pedal when you are laying under a car?
 
I think I've messed my pants
SN Certified Technician
Nov 28, 2015
lemosley1973 said:
I"m looking at learning to weld, too. There have been way too many times I wish I had a way to join metal and couldn't. Now I"m looking at FLSC installed and it's going to be 600-800. That money seems like it would be better spent on a welder and scrap metal learning to do it myself and making it possible to do other jobs.

Of course, that also means an electrician to wire in a dedicated 220V outlet.

How do you operate a foot pedal when you are laying under a car?
You don't. You'll have a torch switch to use for those times. It's essentially an on-off switch instead of the variable control that the foot pedal offers.

You don't necessarily need 220/240. A lot of welders offer 110. At 110 most welders are good up to 125 amps (1/8" metal).
 
