Welder question

Rdub6 said: I had never heard of the Lotos brand. Doing some research now.

Always checking the usual interweb sites for a decent used one too.



I just know I won’t be happy dropping the car off to have someone else do it, when I know after a little time, it’s definitely something I can do. I guess it’s the stubborn pride in me. Click to expand...

I taught myself to weld using a 110v Lincoln mig 125. Back in 1990. The welder was like 399 at Home Depot. I ran the thing flux core for several years before I converted it to true mig. I eventually welded it to death, and I bought that Lotos thing early in this current build.Mig welding is a real easy process to master and only requires a minimum of time spent practicing before you can adequately weld with it. While certain positions, and certainly thin/galvanized metals will challenge a lot of people to get proficient.. Guys that have problems welding with a mig baffle me,..I sometimes wonder if they are safe to drive the car they are working on.There are 5 things that you'll need to do a nice job:A decent machine with enough amperage to do anything building a car requires (at least 140 amps) set up with gas ( i.e. Not flux core)Practice.Prepped as nicely as possible, clean mating surfaces. ( I rarely take my own advice here)The ability to hold your hand steady, at the same height and distance along the entire weld, while either zig zagging, or making a circular motion to "stitch" the weld togetherExperience enough to know where to set heat and wire speed ( there's usually a chart on the side cover of the machine as a good start point.Viola! A perfect looking stacked weld that almost can rival the beauty of a TIG.......Almost.