Welder question

Rdub6
Mustang Master
-
- Dec 29, 2017
-
- 1,191
-
- 882
-
- 123
I’ve been looking at welders for a while. I’m getting more and more leary of the Chinese copies (Eastwood mig 135).
I’ve been looking into this Lincoln and want to know if it will do what I need. Once I’m comfortable, the biggest job would be frame connectors. I also have some floor pan patch to do, and hopefully cleaning up the useless holes in the engine bay.
I started learning welding many many years ago, but haven’t done it in a long time. I’m pretty confident I’ll pick it back up quick.
Will this machine do it for my auto needs.
https://m.lincolnelectric.com/en-us/Equipment/Pages/product.aspx?product=K2185-1(LincolnElectric)
Thanks guys!
