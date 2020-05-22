Welding in SFCs tomorrow (or Sunday)

How thick is the metal? Seems to be 16gauage - is that right?

Has anyone installed SFCs on their convertible themselves?
I have about a 1/4" gap between the rear factory connectors and subframe. Maximum says it should be welded, but they don't sit flush with the subframe. I have the car sitting on the factory rear subframe connectors with jackstands, but they haven't moved much. Maybe there are still some rivet pieces between the subframe and connector.

I suppose I can drill the rest of the rivets out of the factor connector and weld them back in.

Dang, I like having a welder, even if I can't do it for crap yet.
 

