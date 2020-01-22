Engine WELP!... blown headgasket. Now what?

I recently had my headers off and saw a discrepency with my tubes.. cylinder 8 looked different than the rest. I'm not sure if it indicates HG, but it bothered me enough to get a block tester. Yup... no good. I have a few questions. Since i really don't know when headgasket blew I'd like to do a compression check. Does there need to be oil in the motor to do so? I just drained it to send out to Blackstone Labs for analysis. Also, what headgaskets do you guys like? I was looking at the Ford Performance Competition ones on LMR, part # M-6051-A302. Any experience with these? Also, I am not sure if this car has been rebuilt.. do i need to be mindful of cylinder bore if its been bored over?

Thanks!
(cylinder 7 on the left, 8 on the right)
Also, for what it's worth. My car never had any over heating issues.. per say. However upon first start up temp would spike to 240 ish, then immediately back down once it got there. It would remain at 180 for the remainder of the time that the coolant was warm. I knew this wasn't right but didn't think it was a big deal and attributed it to a gauge issue, air bubble, or thermostat opening slow. I did notice the coolant reservoir was dry at the end of the season and added a little coolant (radiator full) but that's when I started to suspect I had a bigger issue.
 
It very well good be a head gasket, but I would follow your original plan, do a compression test, a leak down test. And I’d add a pressure test to the cooling system to rule out an intake leak etc
 
