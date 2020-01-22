I recently had my headers off and saw a discrepency with my tubes.. cylinder 8 looked different than the rest. I'm not sure if it indicates HG, but it bothered me enough to get a block tester. Yup... no good. I have a few questions. Since i really don't know when headgasket blew I'd like to do a compression check. Does there need to be oil in the motor to do so? I just drained it to send out to Blackstone Labs for analysis. Also, what headgaskets do you guys like? I was looking at the Ford Performance Competition ones on LMR, part # M-6051-A302. Any experience with these? Also, I am not sure if this car has been rebuilt.. do i need to be mindful of cylinder bore if its been bored over?Thanks!(cylinder 7 on the left, 8 on the right)