Fox Went looking for trouble, found it. Code 15. no chip, good 12v to pin 1.

ChaseRoads

ChaseRoads

do I need to lube this area?
Oct 29, 2020
177
57
38
40
midwestern america
Alright, was tinkering of the fox, looking for stuff to fix. Fixed the door chime. Decided to test out my ODB1 scanner because I never used it. Got code 11, great! then I got code 15.. not so great. Pulled the ecu thinking the ecu had a chip on it, nope.. In fact, I am 99% sure This is the first time the kick panel or ecu had ever been off. Checked for 12v at the connector " bottom right opposite side the locating tabs right?" and it has 12 v. That's where I stopped. I have another ecu on the shelf, it's for when I stick shift swap the car, but I kinda wanna confirm my issues before I start changing things. What else can I check? Did I check the right pin? I left the lights on the other day and drained the battery, would that cause it?
 
