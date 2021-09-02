Engine wet wtih gas plug #8 5.0

Aloha,
I have a 93 5.0 in my 63 Fairlane 500 and all of a sudden got a miss firing plug. #8( I have been running this for 10 years without issue)
so I changed plugs, cap, rotor and wires and coil. Also changed injectors.
still miss fires and with or without plug wire connected runs same. I live on Maui in Hawaii and there are no real experts here. Please help
Howie
 

