Aloha,

I have a 93 5.0 in my 63 Fairlane 500 and all of a sudden got a miss firing plug. #8( I have been running this for 10 years without issue)

so I changed plugs, cap, rotor and wires and coil. Also changed injectors.

still miss fires and with or without plug wire connected runs same. I live on Maui in Hawaii and there are no real experts here. Please help

Howie