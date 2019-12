A few years ago I had an 84 convertible project that I picked up for $400. As some have experienced, I found frame rail rot. I wouldn't necessarily call it painful, but ittime consuming....Sold the car so it's technically not mine anymore, but I now have an 87 GT vert that I really haven't started working on yet. Only time will tell what this one will bring. (I know it won't be frame rails, I checked that area CLOSELY!)