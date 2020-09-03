Brakes What 5 lug conversion do I have??

Sep 27, 2018
Hey guys, I am new to the Ford scene and purchses this 5 lug kit from a guy about 2 years ago. It is new but do not know what version it would be? I am not sure if this color is actual paint and what are those wheels at the end front of my axles near the studs and flange? I am plannning to install this soon and so any tips would be much appreciated. The front lower control arms are original, I will probably replace the bushings and bj. I also have new rotors with it and 2 spacers for the upper bj's I believe
 

