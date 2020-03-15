What a night!!

Mstng93SSP
You have a nice rear end there Dave.
15 Year Member
-
- Nov 29, 1999
-
- 1,658
-
- 1,882
-
- 174
Tonight my wife comes to me looking all hot and tells me..... "you have been working a lot, so tonight you can have anything you want...." I was like...."Anything??"" O.K....
Dude, I JUMPED on the LMR website! I ordered a new steering wheel, some interior pieces, and I thought about ordering the turbo....but waited on that. I think she's snoring now...should I wake her and ask for nachos?
