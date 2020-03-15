What a night!!

Mstng93SSP

Mstng93SSP

You have a nice rear end there Dave.
15 Year Member
Nov 29, 1999
1,658
1,882
174
Mililani, Hawaii
Tonight my wife comes to me looking all hot and tells me..... "you have been working a lot, so tonight you can have anything you want...." I was like...."Anything??"" O.K....

:nice:

Dude, I JUMPED on the LMR website! I ordered a new steering wheel, some interior pieces, and I thought about ordering the turbo....but waited on that. I think she's snoring now...should I wake her and ask for nachos?

:O_o:
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Noobz347 Aussie Super Snake on some Night at the Roxbury 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 7
J At night issues. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
Noobz347 Contest J&M Engineering Caster/Camber Plate Contest Giveaway! Voting Until 11:PM EST Friday Night 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 45
A Headlights Turned Off Completely While Driving At Night, Any Ideas What's Up? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 11
CarMichael Angelo I Started This Last Night.. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
Similar threads
Aussie Super Snake on some Night at the Roxbury
At night issues.
Contest J&M Engineering Caster/Camber Plate Contest Giveaway! Voting Until 11:PM EST Friday Night
Headlights Turned Off Completely While Driving At Night, Any Ideas What's Up?
I Started This Last Night..
Top Bottom