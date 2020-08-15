93 teal terror
Founding Member
-
- Jul 13, 2001
-
- 936
-
- 32
-
- 59
I finally got the drivers side head off and the number 7 exhaust cylinder is pretty beat up. Motor has a 192k on it. Before I bolt on these pretty trickflow heads whats going on here?
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|M
|How to tell if I have a shift kit or a Valve Body
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|0
|Used heads... how to tell if stem seals/retainers/valve locks/etc are okay?
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|4
|PCV valve - how often to replace, how can you tell if bad?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|4
|Valve spring how too tell if they are still good?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|2
|do i have another sealing problem or bad valve job you tell me
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|9
|how can I tell how much lift my valve springs can handle?
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|2
|B
|how to tell if there is a bent valve
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|4
|H
|How can one tell if a valve job has been done to the valves?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|0
|Bad Idle Air Control Valve?
|Digital Self-tuning Forum
|7
|M
|Code 32 canister to EGR valve control system
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|2
|Engine Valve cover/ intake studs and other stuff
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|9
|Engine Valve Cover Gaskets
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|1
|valve keepers
|Other Auto Tech
|11
|R
|Engine setting valve lash on stud mounted roller rockers with intake already installed.
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|4
|T
|2016 Mustang GT *Random Misfire's CEL* Charge Motion Valve "Flaps" in Intake Manifold
|2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
|5
|T
|MS3 Gold Box (87-93 Mustang) - IAC Valve Mode Question
|Digital Self-tuning Forum
|4
|Engine Canister purge valve
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|2
|Another 4.6 valve seal
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|1
|Electrical Fuel rail valve for gauge
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|8
|H
|Valve cover clearance
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|3
|2.8 after market valve covers / distributors
|1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
|14
|D
|94-95 with gt40 heads valve clearance
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|5
|R
|Fox SMOG Air Pump Valve Lines - Where to purchase?
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|9
|B
|Engine Valve train noise after cam swap
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|32
|J
|03 2 valve Bank 2 fuel trim maxed out. Bank 1 running perfect. Help!!
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|2
|Digital Tuning Anyone know the distance between the injector and valve seat?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|0
|6
|Question about valve covers
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|6
|O
|2002 PCV Valve Hose
|SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
|3
|B
|throttle valve vacuum line
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|0
|For Sale WTB 2002 2 valve heads
|Engine and Power Adder Parts
|3
|Rough, loping idle and random attempts to die
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|1
|boost bypass valve
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|6
|T
|Engine Power valve
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|17
|P
|Fox Has anyone ever used sn95 emission valve solenoids in a foxbody.
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|0
|S
|Suggestions for cam,lifters, and valve springs.
|1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
|1
|Engine What Valve covers fit the trickflow heads and rockers without modification ?
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|4
|bypass valve
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|0
|D
|67 Drum to Pwr Disk porportion valve question
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|5
|Exhaust Egr valve
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|8
|D
|19641/2 Mustang convertible valve covers need to know what color they should be
|1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
|15
|D
|Engine 2001 Mustang GT 2 Valve 4.6 No Oil Pressure.
|SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
|4
|A
|Intake manifold to close to valve cover??
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|3
|9
|Valve springs required to cam your 3.8 v6 [ part info inside ]
|1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
|0
|D
|exhaust swap for cars with active valve performance exhaust feature
|2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk
|1
|R
|Fox Closed PCV System, Dual Valve Catch Can
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|2
|Fox Valve Cover Issues.
|1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
|5
|Engine Yet another explorer intake valve cover question
|Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
|10
|M
|Need help putting big valves in 65 289 heads
|Classic Mustang Specific Tech
|0
|WTB/Trade WTB factory EGR valve and sensor
|Engine and Power Adder
|5
|S
|Power steering problems 2008 GT
|2005 - 2009 Specific Tech
|2