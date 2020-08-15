Engine What are my valves telling me?

M How to tell if I have a shift kit or a Valve Body Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
SadbutTrue Used heads... how to tell if stem seals/retainers/valve locks/etc are okay? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
bloopbloob PCV valve - how often to replace, how can you tell if bad? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
88GTMustang Valve spring how too tell if they are still good? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
dastang2 do i have another sealing problem or bad valve job you tell me Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
DarkoStoj how can I tell how much lift my valve springs can handle? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
B how to tell if there is a bent valve Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
H How can one tell if a valve job has been done to the valves? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
danielhv Bad Idle Air Control Valve? Digital Self-tuning Forum 7
M Code 32 canister to EGR valve control system Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
gearhead77 Engine Valve cover/ intake studs and other stuff Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
LIZARDKING Engine Valve Cover Gaskets Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
John Dirks Jr valve keepers Other Auto Tech 11
R Engine setting valve lash on stud mounted roller rockers with intake already installed. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
T 2016 Mustang GT *Random Misfire's CEL* Charge Motion Valve "Flaps" in Intake Manifold 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 5
T MS3 Gold Box (87-93 Mustang) - IAC Valve Mode Question Digital Self-tuning Forum 4
africansnowowl Engine Canister purge valve Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
351crownvic Another 4.6 valve seal 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
africansnowowl Electrical Fuel rail valve for gauge Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
H Valve cover clearance 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
Bustedknuckle 2.8 after market valve covers / distributors 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 14
D 94-95 with gt40 heads valve clearance 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
R Fox SMOG Air Pump Valve Lines - Where to purchase? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
B Engine Valve train noise after cam swap Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 32
J 03 2 valve Bank 2 fuel trim maxed out. Bank 1 running perfect. Help!! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Grn92LX Digital Tuning Anyone know the distance between the injector and valve seat? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
6 Question about valve covers 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
O 2002 PCV Valve Hose SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 3
B throttle valve vacuum line Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
555shotgun For Sale WTB 2002 2 valve heads Engine and Power Adder Parts 3
MSTNGGRL1995 Rough, loping idle and random attempts to die 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
John Dirks Jr boost bypass valve 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
T Engine Power valve Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 17
P Fox Has anyone ever used sn95 emission valve solenoids in a foxbody. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
S Suggestions for cam,lifters, and valve springs. 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
84blkstang Engine What Valve covers fit the trickflow heads and rockers without modification ? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
John Dirks Jr bypass valve 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
D 67 Drum to Pwr Disk porportion valve question 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 5
Foxbody1988 Exhaust Egr valve Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
D 19641/2 Mustang convertible valve covers need to know what color they should be 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 15
D Engine 2001 Mustang GT 2 Valve 4.6 No Oil Pressure. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
A Intake manifold to close to valve cover?? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
9 Valve springs required to cam your 3.8 v6 [ part info inside ] 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
D exhaust swap for cars with active valve performance exhaust feature 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 1
R Fox Closed PCV System, Dual Valve Catch Can 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
James V Fox Valve Cover Issues. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
Justin87 Engine Yet another explorer intake valve cover question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
M Need help putting big valves in 65 289 heads Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
JMGlasgow WTB/Trade WTB factory EGR valve and sensor Engine and Power Adder 5
S Power steering problems 2008 GT 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 2
