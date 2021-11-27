Fox What are some good Lx tail light options? Aftermarket/ledor oem style..

Smurfstang88

Smurfstang88

Member
Nov 11, 2019
80
14
18
Virginia
I have been looking around at tail light options for a while now and have yet to find any that seem like they are of quality or stand out without looking cheesy or ugly. I have old crappy oem ones that have paint overspray on the housing itself and the lense is cracked on one side i could probably fix them if i wanted but just new lenses cost a bit.. so i was looking at the led ones that are smoked and they look ok but im not sure if they are chinsy and dont probably look like they belong on a fox, and really haven’t seen any other options, so what style are you guys running? And is there any that stand out without looking like crap? Or is my best option oem, or oem smoked? Can you put leds that look better than factory in the originals? Any input is appreciated :D
 

