Anyone know who makes the shortest tall valve covers that will work for my application?
I just went with a Holley Systemx intake and even with a 1" spacer, it doesnt fit. The drivers side of the intake lays flat on the drivers side valve cover. I've got trick flow 190 11R heads and Trick Flow roller rocker arms 1.6 7/16.
