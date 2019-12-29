Engine What are the shortest tall valave covers?

Anyone know who makes the shortest tall valve covers that will work for my application?

I just went with a Holley Systemx intake and even with a 1" spacer, it doesnt fit. The drivers side of the intake lays flat on the drivers side valve cover. I've got trick flow 190 11R heads and Trick Flow roller rocker arms 1.6 7/16.
 

