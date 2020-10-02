What Are These Called and How Do I Restore Them?

Racer997

Oct 1, 2020
League City, Texas
These are seat belt mechanism pods...or covers...or something. They cover the rear seat seat belt spool on '87 to '93 notches. They sit on the package shelf and are covered with the same felt-like material that is on the package shelf. What are they called and how do you restore them? The sun takes an awful toll on them and mine are wasted. But I can't find anyone (so far) that sells them or sells a restore kit or material to recover them.
 

