What are these in the 3.8l Intake

T

Thumb

Member
Oct 17, 2016
11
2
13
66
Tearing down the wife's '99 mustang 3.8l engine due to I hope is just a blown head gasket. She came back from the store and told me that it was hard to start but ran fine on the way home which was about a mile away. Anyway, I got the intake off and was cleaning it up and seen these little holes which I think are in the exhaust and wonder what they're for? I'm clueless whith these newer engines and with newer I mean I use to work on small blocks back in the 60's and early 70's. I posted a pick of what I'm talking about and they are circled in Orange. I also attached a pick of what I seen when I removed the intake...I just hope everything is OK.
What3.jpg
oil-water.jpg
 

