What can I ask for my 2007 GT with all stage 3 modifications

Jul 13, 2019
We purchased this mustang from a dealership with all stage3 modifications. It was only driven to car shows and won every time it was entered.Signed by jack Roush . It has been in a climate controlled garage and covered. It is pristine!! The color is vista blue and it has 3030 miles. Can you all help me to figure out what I can ask for it. My husband has a2008 P 51A (#97). He passed away 3 years ago and I’m finding it very difficult to keep up with trying to drive these cars. I still go to shows but I show the P51. Any response will be appreciated.
 

