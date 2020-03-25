What car parts are you buying with your stimulus check?

FoxMustangLvr
I love my Pimp
If we actually get the payout. Some of mine will go to some interior restoration and i'm on the fence if I want to paint my black belt molding to match my car. Possibly window tint too. The rest will go to savings and rebuilding my deck. Wife and I are still working full time so it's just extra frosting on the cake. My heart goes out to those that are less fortunate.
Have any plans?
