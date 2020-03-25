What car parts are you buying with your stimulus check?

If we actually get the payout. Some of mine will go to some interior restoration and i'm on the fence if I want to paint my black belt molding to match my car. Possibly window tint too. The rest will go to savings and rebuilding my deck. Wife and I are still working full time so it's just extra frosting on the cake. My heart goes out to those that are less fortunate.

Have any plans?
 

Im probably going to be a little less unfortunate . Dont want to get into my savings if I can . Got work but not the same. China is getting back together . Maybe we will be better in one month . If I was going to get something it would be heads . I need to do a project because i will have some time on my side. Going to get the convertible quarter rebuild kit from LMR . That should take a while to take the whole rear interior out . Not to mention perfect rear window performance will be great.
 
