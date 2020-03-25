What car parts are you buying with your stimulus check?

Im probably going to be a little less unfortunate . Dont want to get into my savings if I can . Got work but not the same. China is getting back together . Maybe we will be better in one month . If I was going to get something it would be heads . I need to do a project because i will have some time on my side. Going to get the convertible quarter rebuild kit from LMR . That should take a while to take the whole rear interior out . Not to mention perfect rear window performance will be great.