Csk158 said: What size carburetor for 65 coupe, manual transmission, 289 30 over 10.5 to 1 compression ,aluminum heads (Dart). Edobrock air gap Intake. 355 or 373 gears. Cam specs say 2500 to 6500.msd drop in distributor. Street car don't car about mileage not a daily driver. But something that will run good. Builder says 600. I am thinking 500 maybe 570. The calculator says 515. If I go with a 600 or a 570 will it need to be jetted way down. Any real world experience. Click to expand...

Your builder is probably pretty close.You're sitting at 293cid, and with those heads and that cam, you're going to be missing quite a bit of power with anything smaller than about 570-600cfm.If you want good street manners with your combo, an Edelbrock 600cfm (part number 1406 for electric choke, 1405 for manual) would be really hard to beat. A smaller carburetor will give you slightly better throttle response at the expense of not being able to take full advantage of that cam. If you were leaning more towards a street/strip motor you could even go a little bigger with a 625 or 650, you've got a lot of airflow on that top-end.