What catbacks have tailpipes that follow the oem routing?

My fox has a original Kenny Brown panhard bar that, based on my research, allows the oem tailpipes to clear. I don’t have an exhaust on the car currently and don’t want to put 2.25” oem tailpipes on it.



I’m looking to confirm which tailpipes follow the oem routing? I’d prefer buying a catback with straight through mufflers/resonators, but also open to building my own with prefabricated tailpipes. I’ve seen that both flowmaster and LMR both offer 2.5” tailpipes, but they haven’t confirmed they follow the oem routing. Does anyone have knowledge or experience with this?