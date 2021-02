Ok I used a voltmeter to get koko codes worked. It made sweeps and got tps code, and I got a 96 in continuous. Problem is when I started the car to get run code car shut off. Hmmm, so I bought the innova older Ford scan tool and It worked with the koko codes but as soon as I turned on then pushed TEST The car turned off. Tried again and again. Same thing. What could cause the car to shut off when trying to pull running codes?