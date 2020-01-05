what causes car to misfire in rain

ForScan ODB2 scanner w ELM327 USB

P0103 - Mass Air Flow (MAF) Circuit High Input​ ​ The MAF sensor circuit is monitored by the PCM for high air flow (or voltage) input through the comprehensive component monitor (CCM). If during key ON engine OFF or key ON engine running the air flow (or voltage) changes above a maximum calibrated limit, the test fails.​ ​ MAF sensor screen is blocked

MAF circuit shorted to VPWR

Damaged MAF sensor

Damaged PCM ​ A MAF V PID (MAF PID) reading less than 4.6 volts (Refer to equivalent grams/second chart in GO to Pinpoint Test DC ) in continuous memory or key ON and engine running indicates a hard fault.​

IMO you should START with the P0103 following by the P1121. They may even have a common cause. Think wiring or dirty connectors first.Do you have an ODB2 scanner? If you did it might make short work of this problem. Use an ODB2 to monitor the MAF signal as well as the TPS voltage.Is there ANY moisture on top of the motor? On the 4.6 SOHC the spark plug holes are straight up and down. IF there is any water on top of the motor it will migrate down the spark plug holes and CAUSE a misfire.>>>