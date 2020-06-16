Fox What coilovers are you running on your street/drag mustang?

In the process of looking for coilovers and was wondering what everyone was running on a street car that will see a race once in a while? I was looking at the MM coilovers with koni yellow but damn 1800! I mean if they ride well and can get you to hook at the strip you got to pay for what you get huh. At first I was looking at the SVE coilover kit on LMR but they say its not recommended for drag racing so that was out, also checking out the strange setup and wondering how the drive would be since its geard toward the strip from what I understood? I just want it to handle well and be able to launch when needed! I have a MM k member and MM Tubular a arms coming in at the end of the week if that would help with a setup at all! Looking forward to seeing your guys stances! drop pics with your comments if you guys dont mind.
 

