KevinV
Member
-
- Jan 9, 2001
-
- 62
-
- 4
-
- 8
Hello,
Can I get opinions on what color the lower body panels are? I think it is a darker grey than stock but I don't know. I don't know if the prior owner painted it some custom color or if this may be the dark titanium YU code paint.
I know shading and photos make this probably impossible to determine but I need somewhere to start. Thanks for any help,
Kevin
Can I get opinions on what color the lower body panels are? I think it is a darker grey than stock but I don't know. I don't know if the prior owner painted it some custom color or if this may be the dark titanium YU code paint.
I know shading and photos make this probably impossible to determine but I need somewhere to start. Thanks for any help,
Kevin