What color is this?

Jan 9, 2001
Hello,
Can I get opinions on what color the lower body panels are? I think it is a darker grey than stock but I don't know. I don't know if the prior owner painted it some custom color or if this may be the dark titanium YU code paint.
I know shading and photos make this probably impossible to determine but I need somewhere to start. Thanks for any help,
Kevin
 

  • 20220329_171717.jpg
    20220329_171717.jpg
    712.6 KB · Views: 8
  • 20220329_171730.jpg
    20220329_171730.jpg
    542.3 KB · Views: 9
