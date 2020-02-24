What did I do

Just kidding bought my first FB this weekend. Got it for 5k body probably a 7ish out of 10, engine and interior good. Well see how far I want to take this. Few minor things should have her ready, and if anything at what I bought in, seems like it would be easy to get my money back. But I have a few questions, i did search the forums some did some information but looking at updated information.



1. Famous rear quarter windows. Looks like there is place that restores them, but soon they are changing 899, to steep for me, but already cruising ebay and such it seems for much cheaper I can get some that pretty good. Want to keep the mustang in the glass. Anybody else know a place that restores them for cheaper than above



2. Clutch. Winter here and was really was only able to drive it on and off trailer and in the driveway some. But noticed a few things. It seems like a very high RPM until the clutch grabs to me, also in reverse it grabs at high rpm then kicks it out of reverse. Ive noticed that seems common on these. From what I was told it has a cobra clutch. Think this is a simple adjustment, or need a new clutch. Owner drove around with it said he didnt have problems, but car came with a new clutch in the box, lends to believe the clutch is on its way out



3. Trying to piece things together, have a lot of receipts, but the guy i bought from really had a no idea. I have verified a lot of this, but wondering where this engine stands in terms of HP. IM thinking this is the 350hp kit. But this is what has been done, bored to 306, e303 cam, cobra manifold and intake, headers, exhaust, upgraded fuel pump