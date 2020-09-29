What did i get myself into

P

petemakmt

New Member
Sep 26, 2020
3
0
1
20
Mississippi
Ok guys im kind of worried that I may have dug myself into a pretty deep hole. I recently purchased a 1996 Cobra with 100k(ish?) for a good price I would say (the odometer is stuck at 100631, but judging by interior it doesnt look far off). I am learning stick on this car as well. It seems I keep running into numerous little problems the more I drive the car. Firstly, when I bought the car the rear sway bar was snapped so it seems this car wasnt babied around. Next thing was that the car keeps overheating but I hope that will just be an easy fix. I think I mightve flushed the coolant incorrectly. The problem I ran into yesterday and today, was, when my clutch isnt depressed, theres a knocking sound. When I let off the clutch it goes away. I read some articles and it seems like it might be a throwout or input shaft bearing. Ugh. Then when I was driving today, I noticed as I was slowing to a stop with the clutch depressed, the car was just idling at 1500rpm. I see it might be some sensors or something like that. The check engine light also just popped on as I was cruising. This isnt an easy car to learn stick because im worried about hurting the car. Did I buy myself into a :poo:box? I just would like to hear your guys feedback.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Bill Cool Going from MSD to "stock" coil...did I screw myself? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Nvidia MGW Shifter Problem - did I just screw myself? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
H Did I find myself a decent intake? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
Apsychotic I did it myself in Paintshop Pro. 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 4
T Why did my downhill driveway kill my car? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 10
MustangManny What did you do to your mustang today? 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
Woody3882 Did you start the restoration in Arkansas of a 1965 Mustang coupe and sold it in May of 2014 Regional Forums and Event Information 0
DarkFox Electrical I've searched for wiring diagrams but did not find what I was looking for. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
N What did I do 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 30
GodStang Did I do this right? Video Datalogging Digital Self-tuning Forum 4
Habu135 Just Did the Unthinkable 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 65
J I DID IT- upgrade. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
R Engine Did I install my cylinder heads wrong Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
LILCBRA So I did a thing today...... 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 14
MrPerfect2 Fox Why did FORD use such lower sized gears in rear IMO 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 29
D 1998 Mach 460, what I found out, and what I did... Mustang Sound & Shine All 2
8 Little project I did 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 26
KZGUNS Paint and Body Did a thing this weekend 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
R 66 Front disc brake conversion, Did a search and couldn't find an answer 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
STROKED_LX Fuel 89 Notch, cranks no start (did check list) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
J Non Mustang question.. Which 1994 - 1997 F-150 Truck did the 351 W Come in? like which trim? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
D Did a little dressing up on the 5.0 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
M Electrical 92 GT 306 Vortech - Did I fry my ECU??? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 17
M What Did This Toploader Come Out Of 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
Keith5.0GT Where Did You Mount Water Temp Gauge Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 26
gruvee87vertgt Fox Did Search, No Luck. What Yokes For Aluminum Driveshaft W/aod Trans? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
horse sence Did The 2007 Gt Come With A 5 Speed Automatic? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
Real time recon What Did A 65 Cost New In 65 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 1
Mustang5L5 When Did '93 Cobra Intakes Get This Expensive? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 121
LaserSVT So I Did A Fing To The Vette Mustang Sound & Shine All 0
W Heads, Gasket, Block, What Did I Blow Up? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
F Maximum Motorsports Customer Service - Did I Call On An Off Day?/please Help. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
Gear grabber Did I Really Get A Flat ? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
wgreenlee4 Did Anyone Forget These Existed? Foxbody Dark Era 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
MrFoxNutCase So I Did This Long Arsed Post About Smog And Efi Stuff 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
gruvee87vertgt Did Search - No Luck Size Belt For Ac Eliminator & Underdrive Pulleys? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Smokegreymonster99 Heater Hose Nightmare. Did It Cost Me My Engine!!! 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Rjaaaaaa Ouch !!! Boy Did It Hurt 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 44
R Hello! Where Did This Cobra Ornament Come From? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
8 What Year Did Ford Start Using A Better Sterio? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 7
L Electrical Did Tune Up, Had Horrible Idle, Fixed Idle Issue...now My Battery Light Is Coming On.... 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 18
L Engine Did Tune Up, Idles Like Crap After... 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 2
MrFoxNutCase Ooops I Did It Again (2 Notches Better Than 1?) 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
02 281 GT Welding: How Did You Learn? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 54
larrym1961 Who Has Dumped A Mail Order Tune For A Moates Quarterhorse Tune, What Did You Think? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
O What Did You Do To Your Sn95 Today? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 33
Jason 302 Did 5 Lug/4 Disc Swap, Brakes Are Weak Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 35
Mattstang04 Did My First Mods Today. 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 4
M What The %#@&$ Did They Do To My Car? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
90lxwhite This Months Mm&ff Did An Article On A 94 Vert Indy Pace Car. Do These Hp #'s Sound Low? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
Similar threads
Top Bottom