What did i get myself into

Ok guys im kind of worried that I may have dug myself into a pretty deep hole. I recently purchased a 1996 Cobra with 100k(ish?) for a good price I would say (the odometer is stuck at 100631, but judging by interior it doesnt look far off). I am learning stick on this car as well. It seems I keep running into numerous little problems the more I drive the car. Firstly, when I bought the car the rear sway bar was snapped so it seems this car wasnt babied around. Next thing was that the car keeps overheating but I hope that will just be an easy fix. I think I mightve flushed the coolant incorrectly. The problem I ran into yesterday and today, was, when my clutch isnt depressed, theres a knocking sound. When I let off the clutch it goes away. I read some articles and it seems like it might be a throwout or input shaft bearing. Ugh. Then when I was driving today, I noticed as I was slowing to a stop with the clutch depressed, the car was just idling at 1500rpm. I see it might be some sensors or something like that. The check engine light also just popped on as I was cruising. This isnt an easy car to learn stick because im worried about hurting the car. Did I buy myself into abox? I just would like to hear your guys feedback.