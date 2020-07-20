What did you do to your mustang today?

MustangManny
Jul 13, 2020
- 2
- 0
- 1
- 45
thought this would be fun so here it goes....I have a 2016 5.0
Changed all fluids on this page, looks like solid stuff and I racked up 80k miles (wow, it's been 4 years since I bought my Mustang! Time flies)
https://www.searchforparts.com/oil-change/ford-2016-mustang-5.0l-f
also, check this out, ordered it today, T-rex...looks nice!!! cannot wait til this gets here:
https://www.carid.com/2016-ford-mus...es-44642228.html?parentsubmodel[]=SUBMODEL|GT
