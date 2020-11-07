What do these wires go to?

So, I have a 1988 GT thats been sitting for a couple years. I pulled it in the garage and installed a new battery, new mini starter, and new starter wiring. Before I got started however, I saw these wires were loose. I've looked at a few wiring diagrams and couldn't figure out what they go to. They're both coming out of a larger wire loom that seems to be coming out of the firewall and is routed along the driver's side fender. The black and white wires come out of the loom close to the washer fluid tank and connect to this metal block (is it a relay?). Coming off the metal block is a short yellow wire with a female push on style connector. Then there's another black and white wire coming up from the same loom that looks like it could plug into that yellow wire, however it also has a female push on connnector. Any ideas?
20201106_132501.jpg
 

