What does it take to beat those new camaro ss's

R

robmac36067

Member
Jan 23, 2010
184
0
17
Prattville Alabama
I have heard they generally run low 13's in stock form. I have saw dyno's anywhere from 365 rwhp to 394rwhp I also know that even with me having a vert i'd still have around a 400 pound weight difference., I rarely see one where the driver is getting on it....Just wondering how much horsepower it would take to show one of these our taillights....I'm really hoping that with the mods in my sig I may be able to eat one at the track.....Granted it's harder for me than you pi guys, although this is not your average npi :)....any thoughts as to what you have personally saw them dyno or quarter miles runs? thanks
 

ponygt

ponygt

New Member
May 2, 2011
11
0
0
Victorville, Ca
no idea about times, but i got walked all over by one with the dealer plates still on it... :shrug:

i had him until third, but almost doesn't count


btw im all stock
 
Green&GoldGT

Green&GoldGT

Member
Aug 1, 2005
301
0
17
Virginia
I had an encounter with one. I was making a right turn out of an intersection, ss was waiting at the light. He saw me and and kept inching it. I pulled away slowly, but to be honest I didn't floor it or even go past 4.5-5k rpm.

If they run low 13s in a magazine, it's a professional driver in ideal conditions. I bet most of the boneheads that drive it can't break into the 13s.
 
sneaky98gt

sneaky98gt

10 Year Member
Apr 23, 2008
2,387
144
114
NC State University
Green&GoldGT said:
If they run low 13s in a magazine, it's a professional driver in ideal conditions. I bet most of the boneheads that drive it can't break into the 13s.
Click to expand...
You are absolutely correct. I can't count how many of them I've seen drive away from the track PISSED because their best time was a 13.7....:rolleyes:
 
Dark04GT

Dark04GT

10 Year Member
Apr 27, 2008
737
63
49
NC
robmac36067 said:
I have heard they generally run low 13's in stock form. I have saw dyno's anywhere from 365 rwhp to 394rwhp I also know that even with me having a vert i'd still have around a 400 pound weight difference., I rarely see one where the driver is getting on it....Just wondering how much horsepower it would take to show one of these our taillights....I'm really hoping that with the mods in my sig I may be able to eat one at the track.....Granted it's harder for me than you pi guys, although this is not your average npi :)....any thoughts as to what you have personally saw them dyno or quarter miles runs? thanks
Click to expand...
If you are installing a pi intake and that cam in your sig than you are pretty much a pi + a little extra. If your s/c runs @ 10psi you shouldn't have trouble (assuming you are a good driver) pulling away from a stock SS. Those SS's can become very fast with just a couple mods so if they have a cam or a couple bolt-on's than the drag race is going to swing towards the camaro.
 
Green&GoldGT

Green&GoldGT

Member
Aug 1, 2005
301
0
17
Virginia
That list is a collection of dedicated enthusiasts with their best ever run. You're not going to see all the other time slips because they're that bad.
 
N8Dogg98

N8Dogg98

10 Year Member
Apr 4, 2005
3,871
242
184
38
MN
That's true with every car though. The fact that a car that can seat 4, can be bought for 30 grand and can run mid 11's w/ bolt on's is very impressive.
 
d98gt

d98gt

Founding Member
Mar 14, 2002
4,505
59
204
SE Texas
N8Dogg98 said:
That's true with every car though. The fact that a car that can seat 4, can be bought for 30 grand and can run mid 11's w/ bolt on's is very impressive.
Click to expand...
I like looking at list like that :D
I want to find me a modded 2010+ to run as I have killed a few at the track (one black one w black rims had a minimum of a cam)

It looks like all of those guys on that list have longtubes, must be picking up some good power with it
 
90fox306

90fox306

New Member
Mar 20, 2011
126
0
0
East TN
The new 5.0 IMO with the same bolt ons as a camaro, mustang wins everytime. MMFF had an issue pretty much dedicated to the new 5.0 a mth or so ago and most of the jus had bolt-ons, and I havent sen any camaros putting dwn numbers like that. Most of them where in the lowe 13s, but some dipped into 12s, 11s, 10s, and a couple of 9s, but as you know your not gonna get a 9, or 10 second car from bolt ons. BTW they were all on slicks or drag radials.
 
03_TrueBlue_GT

03_TrueBlue_GT

Active Member
May 5, 2010
810
41
29
29
Houston, Tx
ponygt said:
no idea about times, but i got walked all over by one with the dealer plates still on it... :shrug:

i had him until third, but almost doesn't count


btw im all stock
Click to expand...
I know what you mean, my buddy in his 95 GT kept up with one until third I saw it happen with my own eyes! To say I was a little suprised, guess the weight is a big factor for the camaro...
 
