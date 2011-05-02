What does it take to beat those new camaro ss's

I have heard they generally run low 13's in stock form. I have saw dyno's anywhere from 365 rwhp to 394rwhp I also know that even with me having a vert i'd still have around a 400 pound weight difference., I rarely see one where the driver is getting on it....Just wondering how much horsepower it would take to show one of these our taillights....I'm really hoping that with the mods in my sig I may be able to eat one at the track.....Granted it's harder for me than you pi guys, although this is not your average npi....any thoughts as to what you have personally saw them dyno or quarter miles runs? thanks