What does the bored and stroked 351 build look like?

Hi all, I'm considering building a bored and stroked 351 Windsor for my 1993 Ford F150. It was my dad's old truck and it came with the 351. And I've always liked the truck. I've already had it painted and fixed up the interior, and it looks mostly stock. Still I think it would be a fun truck to drive on the weekends, if it had a lot more power. You see a lot of chevy trucks running around like that, mainly the square body 73-87's. But I'd like to do a ford.

Someone said a stock 302 block is only good for around 450 HP before it will crack. So how much is the windsor block good for? And what's considered a "medium" overbore, that won't be borderline too thin? Some of those maximum overbores seem to push the limits. Maybe you don't build a bored/stroked engine for that, I dunno. I'm a newb compared to most of you guys here.

I've heard people stroking them to a 427, and that sounds good to me if it will last. So which heads, cam and intake go well with that? And what kind of road manners will it have? I would like to take the truck on some long trips sometimes, so road manners are a consideration. Thanks!
 

